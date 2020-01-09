|
Cynthia Louise (Driscoll) Orient, 62, of Mt. Lebanon, died on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Beloved wife of Paul J. Loving mother of Bryan and Brendan (fiancee Annie) Orient. Dear sister of Hiram (Maureen) Driscoll, Judith (late husband Tom) Mittelhauser and Dennis (Patricia) Driscoll. Also, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Anne (McMullen) Driscoll.
Always putting others first, Cindy was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and friend. She was an avid caregiver, dedicating much of her time to her family and the elderly at Asbury Heights. She was a lover of the outdoors, and could often be found either tending her gardens, bike riding or exploring national parks. Cindy will be greatly missed by her large network of friends and family.
Visitation was held Sunday, December 29 and Monday, December 30 at William Slater II Funeral Service, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800).
A Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. Bernard Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Memorial donations may be sent to St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15216. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Jan. 10, 2020