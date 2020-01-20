|
Daniel A. Bowen, 63, of 481 Gunsmoke Road, Kane, died Sunday afternoon, January 19, 2020, at his home after a four-year battle with cancer.
Born July 19, 1956 in Kane, he was the son of Pete and Marie Morris Bowen. On August 25, 1994 in Limestone, New York, he married the former Rhonda Schleicher, who survives.
Danny served in the U.S. Army after Vietnam as a combat specialist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and auto racing.
He was a truck driver for Paper City Transfer in Johnsonburg, was a mechanic with his father in Rochester, New York and worked in construction in various locales, including Highlander Energy in Kane.
Surviving, in addition to his wife are his mother of Highland; daughters, Allyson, Michele, Gracie, Aleesha and Tasha Bowen, all of Kane, and a daughter Jennifer (Alfredo) Feliciano of Rochester, New York; sons, Dustin (Trisha), Michael and Jay Bowen, all of Kane; sisters, Evelyn Walton of Rochester, Autumn (Jim) McCanna of Kane, Anna (Joe) Woytowiez of Altoona, Rose Bowen of St. Marys, Betty (Roy) Stillman of Kane and Peg Walton of Rochester; brothers Ollie (Ruby) Bowen of of Kane and Mark (Stephanie) Walton of Rochester. Five grandchildren, Novalee, Chevelle and Sandra Bowen, Hannah and Isabella Feliciano also survive, as do several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and his sister Thelma Bowen.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane on Thursday from 6-8 p.m., and may attend a funeral service there at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Heather Glogau, co-pastor of New Beginnings Assembly of God in East Kane, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
Published in Kane Republican on Jan. 21, 2020