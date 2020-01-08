|
|
Daniel W. "Bumps" Davidson, 83, of 8 Curtis Road Ext. in Ludlow, died early Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020 at his home.
Born May 21, 1936 in Leeper, he was the son of Norman R. and Geneva B. Montgomery Davidson. On September 3, 1977, he married Sherry M. Holmes, who survives.
"Bumps" had worked at Molten Material in Ridgway, then as a night watchman at Kane Hardwood for many years. He was a member of the Topi Hanna Muzzle Loader Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also served in the Marine Corps and the Air Force during the Korean War, discharged as sergeant.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Donna (Dale) Calder of Utah, Allie (Roger) Umpleby of Kane, Shari (Ron) Davidson of Ridgway and Ellen Holmes of Ludlow; sons Daniel (Bobbi Jo Carlisle) Davidson of Kane, Travis Davidson of Ludlow, Howard (Janet) Davidson and Roy Davidson, both of Utah, James (Josh) Davidson in the state of Washington and Milton (Rena) Davidson of Tidioute. Numerous grandchildren and several great grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by a brother Howard Davidson and sisters Helen "Sis" Brown-Bolinger and Darla, his sister in infancy.
Friends may call on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc., at which time a service will be held there with his son, Howard Davidson, officiating. Interment will be in Moriah Cemetery in Ludlow following cremation.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity on the donor's choice.
Published in Kane Republican on Jan. 9, 2020