Darlene Robbins, 63, of 134 West Main St., Mount Jewett, passed away Tuesday January 28, 2020 at her home.
Born September 28, 1956, in St. Marys, she was a daughter of the late Gilbert and Leola Stilson Dippold. She was married to Dale Robbins who preceded her in death.
Darlene had been employed as a bus driver for the A.T.A. for many years and her passengers affectionately called her "Miss Dar".
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 574 in Mt. Jewett.
Dar and her fiance, Don Johnson, had 21 great years together and enjoyed taking Harley rides whenever they could. Dar also enjoyed her TVLand channel and watching all the old reruns. She had made it back from the hospital to her own home, where Don got her in bed and put TVLand on for her. She gave him a thumbs-up and a hug and passed away soon after.
Surviving, in addition to her fiance Don, she is survived by a son, Robert Burger of Colorado Springs, CO; a sister, Donna Defibaugh of Maryland; a brother, Carl Dippold of St. Marys; a niece, Michelle (Ed) Tucker of Naples, FL; three nephews, Michael Melnichak of Ridgecrest, CA, Shawn Young of Columbus, OH, Jake Young of Brookville; and a brother-in-law, Ray Bauer of Cherryville, NC.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Bauer.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online to stjude.org/memorialgifts; or to a .
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Jan. 30, 2020