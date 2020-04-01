Home

Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
David Edward Edinger


1944 - 2020
David Edward Edinger Obituary
David Edward Edinger, 75, of 36 Kentucky Ave., James City, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his residence.
     Born June 26, 1944, in James City, he was a son of the late Fred E. and Doris Oyler Edinger.  On September 5, 1965, in Kane, he married Eva Dinger who preceded him in death.
     Dave served in the U.S. Army.  Before his retirement, he was employed by Motion Control Industries.
     He belonged to the Highland Twp. VFD, the Kane VFD and was a forest fire warden.
     Surviving are a son Richard Edinger of James City; a daughter Sena Vibbert of Bradford; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
     Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
     Memorial donations may be made to a .
     The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
     Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 2, 2020
