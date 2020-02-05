|
|
David F. Engelken, 85, of Colesburg passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville, IA.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020, at St. Patrick's Parish Center in Colesburg. Visitation will continue Monday from 9-10 a.m. prior to funeral services. Kramer Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Colesburg, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. John Haugen will officiate. Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post #582 and the Iowa Honors Detail.
David was born March 13, 1934 in Petersburg, IA the son of Clem and Isabelle (Wessels) Engelken. He married Ramona Vorwald on August 23, 1958 in Colesburg. David served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958.
David was a carpenter and initially worked with his brother, Walter, in the Dyersville area, he then worked in Dubuque for over 35 years, actively serving in the Local Carpenters Union #678. In addition, he served as a sales associate for Lenz Monument Company in Dubuque. He and Ramona were considered "pillars" of St. Patrick's Parish in Colesburg. Together they were instrumental in bringing the Youth For Christ organization to the Edgewood-Colesburg area and he served for many years on the board. David's favorite place to be was outdoors doing gardening and lawn work, hiking, hunting and fishing. He was a handyman in the truest sense, being able to build or repair anything. David loved to follow his children and grandchildren's sports activities, including attending 5 years of Hawkeye football games when his grandson, Ryan, played.
Survivors include his children: Kimberly Majerus of North Liberty, Shawn Engelken of Colesburg; daughter-in-law, Joyce (Mike) Anderson of Manchester, 8 grandchildren: Ryan (Sarah) Majerus, Collin Majerus, Aaron (Emily) Majerus, Phillip Engelken, Naomi (Ryan Winder) Engelken, Kyle (Kate Galsick) Engelken, Spencer Engelken and Ashley Engelken, 6 great grandchildren: Joseph, Daniel and Jacob Majerus, Grace Majerus, Carter and Sutton Engelken, siblings: Valeria Koelker of Dubuque, LeeAnn Wessels of Manchester, in-laws: Norma Engelken of Dyersville and Rita Engelken of Manchester, Jerry (Marilyn) Vorwald and Shirley Vorwald both of Colesburg, Germaine Vorwald of Edgewood, Dorothy Vorwald of Dyersville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ramona in 2017, son Gregg Engelken in 2001, siblings: Germaine (LaVerne) Deutmeyer, Walter Engelken, Ralph Engelken, Verna Mae (Ray) Wagner, Mark Engelken, in-laws: Bernard Koelker, and Fred Wessels, Kay (Louis) Mescher, Mary (Ray) Berg, Vince (Rosie) Vorwald, Robert Vorwald, Anna Mae Vorwald, Francis Vorwald.
Published in Kane Republican on Feb. 6, 2020