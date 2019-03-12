Home

David L. Carley


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David L. Carley Obituary
David L. Carley, 55, of 25 Church Street, Ludlow, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 11, 2019, at his residence.
Born Feb. 29, 1964, in Kane, he was a son of Paul and June Campbell Carley who survive.
Dave had worked at Kane Manufacturing for many years. He was a member of the FOE Aerie #307 and the VFW Lodge #1132 in Kane.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a son, David Carley of Kane; a brother, Scott Carley of Ludlow; and a sister, Paula (John) Murphy of Carlisle.
The family will be receiving friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow at  2 p.m.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 13, 2019
