David L. Carley, 55, of 25 Church Street, Ludlow, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 11, 2019, at his residence.
Born Feb. 29, 1964, in Kane, he was a son of Paul and June Campbell Carley who survive.
Dave had worked at Kane Manufacturing for many years. He was a member of the FOE Aerie #307 and the VFW Lodge #1132 in Kane.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a son, David Carley of Kane; a brother, Scott Carley of Ludlow; and a sister, Paula (John) Murphy of Carlisle.
The family will be receiving friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.
Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 13, 2019