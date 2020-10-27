1/1
David Thomas
1968 - 2020
David Thomas, 52 of Kane, PA passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 in UPMC Kane Hospital.
          He was born January 8, 1968 in Monongahela, PA a son of the late Raymond E. and Helen Elaine Conn Thomas.
          Mr. Thomas was a 1986 graduate of California Area High School.
          He was employed as a security guard for over 20 years.
          David was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan. He enjoyed yardwork, Popsicle art, match box cars and was a fan of Duck Dynasty. He had a great love of his cats and considered them to be their children.
          On July 1, 1989 he married Lisa Frontera Thomas who survives.
          Surviving in addition to his wife are four sisters, Debra Heckler (Donne) of Fredericktown, PA, Patty Bennett (William) of Hayden, CO, Judy Javorsky (Joseph) of Ellsworth, PA and Janet Berrill (Michael) of Meridan, CT; several nieces and nephews.
          Friends will be received Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10 AM to 11 AM, the time of services, in the Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 73 Promised Land Drive, Coal Center, PA with Pastor Rodney Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Kane Republican from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
