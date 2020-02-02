Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Resources
More Obituaries for Delbert Maze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delbert A Maze


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delbert A Maze Obituary
Delbert A. Maze, 83, of Pennsylvania Avenue, James City, died Friday afternoon, January 31, 2020 at UPMC Kane.
  Born September 19, 1936 in James City, he was the son of John and Martha Silvis Maze.  On September 4, 1964 in Kane, he married Nancy Lemmon, who survives.
   After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, discharged as a corporal,  he worked at the Cera Mag division of Stackpole in Kane for 36 years.
   Delbert was a member of the BPO Elks in Kane, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball and bowling.
   Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons Jeffrey (Martha) Maze of Leeper, Perry (Laurie) Maze of Marienville and Garren (Jamie) Maze of James City; daughter Leanne (Wade) Carlson of Tonawanda. N.Y.; and grandchildren Matthew, Megan, Kyle and Muriel Maze, Bryant and Daniel Carlson and Evelynn and Raymond Maze, plus great grandchildren Alexia Maze, Nollan Korn and Sonya Maze.  Brothers DeWayne Maze and Marvin Maze, both of Kane, also survive.
   He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by siblings Esther Schultz, Valjean Milliron, Ortheltha "Lee" Lambert and Raymond Maze.
   Friend may call from 11:00 until noon on Tuesday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home in Kane, at which time a service will held there  with the rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Kane, officiating.  Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Kane.
   Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
   Online condolences may be made to a church or .
Published in Kane Republican on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -