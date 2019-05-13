Home

Delores Elizabeth Herron


1952 - 2019
Delores Elizabeth Herron Obituary
Delores E. Herron, 66, of Kane, died on May 9, 2019 in Erie. 
Born in Kane, on August 22, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Mark E. and Delores C. (Cook) Milford.
Delores was married to Joseph Herron on Dec. 7, 1974. 
He preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 2007.
She is survived by her sons, John Milford and wife Pauline of Kane, and Joseph Coleman of Marienville; her daughter, Myrtle McClain and her husband Richard of Kane; her brothers, Mark Milford of Waterford, PA, Carl Milford of Kane, and Joseph Milford of Bradford; her sisters, Christy Allen, Theresa Robinson, Cherrie Snyder, and Carol Carlson all of Kane, Lillian Burgeson of Bradford, and Crystal Bailey of Warren.  She is also survived by three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Lawson.
There will be no viewing.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services in Erie, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Kane Republican on May 14, 2019
