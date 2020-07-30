Dennis Samuel Winsor, 70, of 12 Spruce Avenue, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home.
Born January 17, 1950, in Kane, he was a son of Edward and Almarion Peterson Winsor. On November 29, 1980, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Mt. Jewett, he married Deborah Sanders who survives.
Denny was a 1968 graduate of Kane Area High School and a graduate of Williamsport Community College-Class of 1971 with a degree in Electrical Construction. He was the owner of Winsor Electric from 1975-1978; worked for the McKean County Redevelopment and Housing Authority as Maintenance Superintendent and Rehab Specialist from 1978-2013; owned Winsor Disposal in partnership with his brother, Gary Winsor from 1983-2013; and owned the Kane Motel from 1997-2006.
Denny was a former coach in the Kane Area Little League; a past member of the Flying Colts Club (He held a private pilot's license and flew a Cherokee 180 Piper) and he was a diehard Yankees fan.
He was a member of the Mt. Jewett United Methodist Church and attended the First United Methodist Church in Kane. He belonged to the Kane Elks Lodge 329 where he was a past Exalted Ruler; the Kane Rotary Club; and the Kane Masonic Lodge #566. He was a past member of the Chamber of Commerce; and a past President of the Kane Area United Way.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Deborah Winsor, are a son, Christopher (Judy) Winsor of Plantation, FL; two daughters, Sarah (James) Dodge of Punta Gorda, FL and Michele Winsor of Punta Gorda; a granddaughter, Avery Dodge of Punta Gorda; a grandson, Carson Dodge of Punta Gorda; three sisters, Norma Jean Barnhart of Mt. Jewett, Bernadine Swanson of Mt. Jewett; and Gwen (Leonard) Hanson of Manchester, MD. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Winsor.
Visitation will be held Monday (August 3, 2020) from 12:00 pm -1:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Kane. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 pm with the Rev. Calvin J. Cook, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St., Kane, PA 16735, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children
, PO Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.