Deonne Genesta Frey


1936 - 2020
Deonne Genesta Frey Obituary
Deonne Genesta Frey, 83, a resident of Mt. Lebanon and a former resident of Muncy, died on Friday, January 3, 2020, in the ManorCare Health Services in Bethel Park. Born Friday, March 13, 1936 at Muncy, Lycoming County, she was a daughter of the late Stanley Hartman and Anna (Scott) Hartman Reeder. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Wayne Allen Frey in September of 2000.
Deonne was a graduate of Muncy High School, class of 1955. She was a homemaker.
She enjoyed attending music concerts and sporting events.
Deonne is survived by five sons, Duane and wife Julie Frey of Mt. Lebanon, Darrell Frey of Pittsburgh, Scott and wife Kim Frey of Alexandria, Virginia, Douglas Frey of Castle Shannon, and Jamie Frey of Imperial. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Gloria Andrews; and three brothers, Marlin Hartman, Ronald Hartman and Stanley Hartman, Jr.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. from the Galen R. Betzer Funeral Service, 108 N. Main Street, Muncy with Caleb Fritz, associate pastor of the First United Methodist Church at Muncy, officiating. Friends may call on Saturday at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Muncy Cemetery. Please visit www.betzerfuneral.com to sign the guest book or send an e-condolence.
Published in Kane Republican on Jan. 8, 2020
