Dolores A. "Dee" McAllen, 91, formerly of Central Towers in Kane, died Sunday morning, December 22, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where she resided.
Born June 3, 1928 in Wilkinsburg, she was the daughter of John and Armella Simpson Mitsch. On February 28, 1948 in Wilkinsburg, she married Lloyd R. McAllen, who died December 15, 2011.
Dee worked various jobs in the area, including in the business office at the Kane Community Hospital, from which she retired.
She was a member of the Kane Country Club and the Kane Garden Club, the latter which she served as its president. She was an accomplished quilter, having received many awards for her craft.
Surviving are two daughters, Kathryn A. (Chester) Todd of Kane and Suger (Adrian Eckert) McAllen of Westline; a son David (Donna) McAllen of Chardon, Ohio; a sister Maureen Ketterer of Pittsburgh and a sister-in-law Rose McAllen of Rochester, New York. Five grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren also survive.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane on Monday, April 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., at which time a service will be held there with the rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. Interment of her cremated remains will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Fund at the Lutheran Home at Kane, 100 High Point Drive, Kane, PA 16735.
Published in Kane Republican on Dec. 24, 2019