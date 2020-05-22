Dona Johnson
1947 - 2020
Dona Johnson, 72, of 194 North Fraley Street, Kane, died Friday morning, May 22, 2020 at her residence.
   Born June 15, 1947 in Kane, she was the daughter of Ray E. and Evelyn L. McManigle Strawcutter. 
   She is survived by a daughter Tamberlane (Michael) Kinner; sons Joshuwa (Ashley Garia) Johnson of Pittsburgh and Lyle (Jenna Kalicky) Johnson of Corry; a sister Sandra Oliver of Coconut Creek, Fla.; a sister-in-law Dianna Niklas of Kane; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
   Preceding her in death, besides her parents, are her lifelong partner Theodore Johnson in 2019 and a sister Shirle Deitz.
   There will be no visitation or service.  Instead, she asked that one lift a glass or cup up and repeat her favorite Irish prayer for a perfect send-off:  May the road rise up to meet you; may the wind always be at your back.  May the sunshine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields.  And until we meet again, may God keep you in the hollow of His hand.
   Memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of the donor's choice.
   The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. has care of her arrangements.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com

Published in Kane Republican from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
