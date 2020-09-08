Dona M. Rietter, 89, of Tram Road near Kane, died Monday afternoon, September 7, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where she had recently resided.
Born March 20, 1931 in Johnsonburg, she was the daughter of Herman W. and Mary E. McGonigal Nelson. On January 1, 1954 in Johnsonburg, she married George B. Rietter, who survives.
Dona was a homemaker and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kane.
Surviving are sons Donald Rietter of Coral Springs, Fla., George Rietter of Kane and Daniel Rietter of Boca Raton, Fla.; a daughter Mary Pickard of Raleigh, N.C.; plus six grandchildren and several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death, besides her parents, by three brothers, five sisters, and a daughter Marie Smetana.
Per her request, there will be no services. Interment will be in Gibbs Hill Cemetery, Ludlow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 108R North Second Street - Ste. 1-B, Clearfield, PA 16830 or to the First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St., Kane, PA 16735.
