Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Donald G. Jackman


1934 - 2020
Donald G. Jackman Obituary
Donald G. Jackman, 86, of 528 Tionesta Avenue, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at UPMC-Kane.
     Born March 19, 1934, in Butler, he was a son of the late George and Agnus Einsporne Jackman. On July 7, 2006, in Bakerstown,  he married Bertha Miller who survives.
     Donald worked in maintenance for Armco Steel.  He was a member of Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing guitar, shooting, hunting and collecting guns.
     Surviving, addition to his wife, are four children; three stepchildren;  several grandchildren; and a brother, Paul Jackman of Butler.
     In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister.
     Services will be at the convenience of the family.
     Memorial donations may be made to Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Dawson St., Kane, PA 16735.
     The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
     Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 28, 2020
