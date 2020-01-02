|
Donald "D.I." Ivan Nelson, 87, of Smethport, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in his home in Smethport.
He was born June 22, 1932, in Kane, a son of Oscar T. and Erla May Dyne Nelson. On Oct. 9, 1953, in Kane, he married Joan L. Switzer, who survives.
Mr. Nelson was a graduate of Kane High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953-1955.
Donald worked for Bell Telephone as combination man.
He was a member of the Coleville Christian Gospel Church and was a member of Bell Telephone's Pioneers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Michael R. (Candice) Nelson and Steven S. (Lisa) Nelson, both of Smethport, and Thomas D. (Sonia) Nelson of Bradford; one daughter, Yvonne D. (Rev. Max) Simms of Gifford; 12 grandchildren, Becky, Nicole, Emily, Bryce, Danielle, Thomas, Jr., Tim, Andria, Joshua,Tiffany, Megan and Max, Jr.
and 12 great grandchildren.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Janurary 5, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., 2 Bank St. Smethport, where funeral and committal services will be held on Monday, January 6, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Dan LaPage, officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport. Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion; John Berg Post #976 of Crosby, PA.
Memorials if desired may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.
Published in Kane Republican on Jan. 3, 2020