Donna C. (Oakes) Buzard


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna C. (Oakes) Buzard Obituary
Donna Clare Buzard, 89, of 9439 Route 6, Kane, died early Monday morning, March 11, 2019, at Sena Kean Manor in Smethport, where she had recently resided.
Born July 18, 1929, in Bradford, she was the daughter of Leroy R. and Janet L. Stevenson Oakes. After the death of her first husband, D. MacClendon in 1978, she married Arthur Buzard on Jan. 25, 1982 in Mt. Jewett.
Donna Clare had worked at banks in Bellefonte and Clarion, then at the Mt. Jewett National Bank for several years. She was a member of the Mt. Jewett United Methodist Church, the former Order of the Eastern Star in Kane and the White Shrine.
Surviving are a son James Trussell near Mt. Jewett, a daughter Janet Trussell of Boulder, Colorado., a stepdaughter Diane Bernhard of Mt. Jewett, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, besides her husbands and parents, is a stepson Charles Buzard.
Friends may attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Mt. Jewett United Methodist Church with the rev. Cindy Duffee, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow later in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McKean Co. SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc., has the care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 12, 2019
