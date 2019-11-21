|
Donna J. Markey, 69, of 430 Chase Street, Kane, died late Monday afternoon, November 18, 2019 at her home.
Born February 5, 1950 in Warren, she was the daughter of Clyde and Lucille Lamper Hillyer. In 1982 in Kane, she married Stephen Markey, who died in 2007.
Donna worked various jobs, the longest in housekeeping at the then-Kane Community Hospital, and also at Uptown Florist & Gift Shoppe in Mt. Jewett.
She had attended the First Church of God in Kane.
Surviving are her daughter Jamie (Michael) McKinney of Kane; a stepson Jefferson Markey, formerly of Kane; a stepdaughter Courtney Black of Bradford; and a brother John "Buster" Morris of Kane. Six grandchildren and five great grandchildren, the loves of her life, also survive.
She was preceded in death, besides her husband and parents, by a son Scott Nunn and two sisters, Pearl "Toots" Swedenhjelm and Georgia Hackett.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at which time a service will be held there with the rev. John Kakish, pastor of the First Church of God, officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane, following cremation.
Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots, c/o the Kane Eagles Club, 238 Chase St., Kane, PA 16735.
Published in Kane Republican on Nov. 22, 2019