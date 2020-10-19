Doris Lee (Moyer) Micale, 91 passed on Friday, October 16, 2020. She is now reunited with her all her loved ones and is more than likely planning or attending a family reunion as I write this. Attending this reunion would be her mom and dad Jane and Lee Moyer, her sister Mary Louise, her husband Sam Micale, her significant other/friend/traveling companion Bill Vasbinder and her daughter Deb Wollenberg. She left behind a granddaughter Alicia Keith and three great grandchildren. Her nephew/son Fred Trigueros and several more nieces and nephews. The biggest loss is felt by her loving daughter Judy who has cared for her these past nine years. Please don't mourn her, celebrate that she is now free to bowl and golf, visit with friends and family who have been waiting for her.
A private interment will be held later. In lieu 0f flowers send a donation to any of these places: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, ASPCA or ALS foundation.
Please feel free to send Judy a great story or memory of her mom to help her as she moves on without this feisty woman.
Obituary submitted by The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc.