Dorothy "Dottie" Rose Smith passed away at Sena Kean Manor in the early morning hours on Friday February 1, 2020 . She had been a resident of Sena Kean for the past 2-1/2 years.
Dorothy was born on May 8, 1923 in Kersey PA, the daughter of the late Andrew Charles and Frieda Rose (Faessler) Hau. The Hau family moved to Kane when she was in second grade and attended St Callistus School. In 1941 Dorothy graduated from Kane Area High School . Some of her early hobbies included flying lessons at former Larson air field along Route 6 East and golfing. She became a member of the Kane Country Club in 1944 and was a member for over 60 years. She also enjoyed playing cards and was an avid bridge player and belonged to several bridge clubs.
Dorothy worked for Bell Telephone in Kane starting in 1941 as a long distance operator. A couple years later she was hired by Mel Smith Laboratories in Kane as office manager and payroll clerk. Dorothy married James C. Bly of Kane on January 29, 1949 at St Callistus Church. Dorothy was past President of the Kane Garden Club and a member for over 20 years, President of the PTA at St Callistus School, a former scout leader of Den 12, and a member of the Kane Study Club. In 1941 she was crowned Kane's only Ice Queen in an ice skating competition at the former Crystal Springs just south of Kane.
After the death of James Bly in 1969, she married Francis J. "Smitty" Smith of Johnsonburg on September 14, 1973 . Dorothy and Smitty enjoyed countless hours of golf, travel, and enjoying the sunshine of Florida during the winter months. She was preceded in death by her second husband, Smitty, in 2002, two older loving brothers Andrew (Bud) Hau of Sacramento CA and Vincent (Bink) Hau of Fort Collins CO. Surviving are three sons: James C. (Laurie) of Sewickley Heights PA, William S. of Warren PA and Richard F. (Joanne) of Kane, 7-grandchildren and 3-great-grandchildren, 6-nephews, and one very loving & special niece.
Dorothy lived her life as a loving, caring mother, a gracious friend, and devoted wife. She was a beautiful mother throughout, and always had a zest for life.
Visitation will be at St Callistus Church gathering space in Kane on Saturday February 8, 2020 from 9:30am to 11:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am with the Rev. William J. O'Brien, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Callistus Cemetery.
The family suggests donations be made to either Sena Kean Manor,17083 US-6 Smethport PA, where she received excellent, loving care, or the Kane Historic Preservation Society at P.O. Box 525 Kane PA.
