Edgar L. Samples went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 96 on March 30th.
Born October 1, 1923, he was the son of the late Dee and Irene Samples and grew up on in the Morristown, TN area. He was a decorated medic serving during World War II. He was married for 67 years to the love of his life, the late Hazel Bell. They moved to Cleveland, Ohio where they raised a daughter Sharon (Tim) Bond and three sons Chris, Wayne and Norman (Kathy) Samples.
He was a die setter for the Alcoa Aluminum Company for 42 years and returned to his beloved Tennessee for 20 years following his retirement. He selflessly cared for his wife when she became ill and returned to Cleveland to be near family. He was lovingly supported by his son, Norman, his very special daughter-in-law, Kathy and their family. He was a member of the White Pine United Methodist Church and always served as a faithful usher in churches. His church family was very special to him.
Besides his children, he is survived by his beloved grandchildren Eric (Jessie) Bond, Alex Bond, Samantha (Gary) Long, Rebecca (Eric) Shyu, Ryan (Ryan) Samples, Rachel Samples, Will Samples and eight great grandchildren. He is survived by two sisters-in-law Shirley Mutter and Almeda Bell, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Glenn, Mack and Clyde Samples, his sister Ola Mae Robertson and infant grandsons Travis Samples and Stephen Bond.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at St. Paul Cemetery in Morristown, TN, with Rev. Darrell Alder officiating.
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 2, 2020