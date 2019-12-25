Home

Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Edmond Causer


1937 - 2019
Edmond Causer Obituary
Edmond Causer, 82, of 78 East Main Street, Mt. Jewett, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his residence.
Born February 5, 1937, in Betula, he was a son of Claude and Jennie Cornelius Causer. On June 25,1966, in Kane, he married Patricia Stewart who survives.
Edmond had been employed at various times as a service rig operator for Pennzoil, maintenance at Kane Hardwood, the recycling department at the landfill and for Buzard's Garage.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four sons, Christopher Causer of Industry, Stephen Causer of Mt. Jewett, Dana Causer of Hazel Hurst and Jamie Causer of Mt. Jewett; a daughter, Diane (John Carney) Arthurs of Mt. Jewett; a daughter-in-law, Nicole Causer of Kane; three brothers, Claude Causer, Michael Causer and Paul Causer, all of Hazel Hurst; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kevin Causer; four brothers, George, Lavern, Dan and William Causer; and four sisters, Genevieve Lindsey, Jeanetta Thomas, Virginia Causer and Lida Brown.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Dec. 26, 2019
