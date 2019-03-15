Home

Edward "Bud" Bouch

Edward "Bud" Bouch Obituary
Edward "Bud" Bouch, 92, formerly of 108 Massachusetts Avenue in James City, died Thursday evening, March 14, 2019, at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Born March 29, 1926 in James City, he was son of Harry and Hazel Smith Bouch. On April 3, 1990 in Kane, he married the former Juanita Rankin, who survives.
Bud did road work for Putnam & Greene of Kittanning for many years, and did so for Highland Township until he was 80 years old. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing horseshoes.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of James City, are a stepdaughter Naomi Crosby of Lottsville, stepsons Timothy Cowan of James City, Craig Cowan of Jefferson, South Carolina. and Michael Cowan of Wilkes Barre; a sister Pat Johnson of Kane, and a brother Joseph Bouch in Tennessee. Seventeen grandchildren also survive.
Friends may attend a visitation at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m..  Interment will be handled privately in Lottsville Cemetery, Lottsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to , ATTN: Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN  38105.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 16, 2019
