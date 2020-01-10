|
|
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Gerhart, 95, of Wilcox, died early, Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Elk Haven Nursing Home of St. Marys.
A daughter of the late John and Julia (Bednar) Raubenstrauch, she was born on September 11, 1924 in Johnsonburg. On January 28, 1950 she married Louis Gerhart who preceded her in death, April 7, 2013.
The last surviving member of her immediate family, Betty was also predeceased by: nine siblings, Andy, Jack, Frank, Mickey and Jimmy Raubenstrauch, Anna Carroll, Mary Oertly, Helen Cotcher and Gertie Fitch.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband Betty was the owner of the Rhododendron Bar & Grill of Sykesville in the 1980's and 1990's. A member of the Holy Rosary Church, she enjoyed crafts, including felt blankets, ceramics and crocheting.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 6 – 8 p.m. and on Monday from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Holy Rosary Catholic of Johnsonburg, PA with Father David Wilson, celebrant.
Interment will take place in the Lakelawn Memorial Park of Reynoldsville, Pa, beside her husband.
The family suggests memorials to the Wilcox Fire Department and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Jan. 11, 2020