Emilia "Millie" Anderson, 93, a lifelong resident of Ludlow, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Born November 28, 1926, in Ludlow, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anastasia Fedak Federko.
On July 28, 1951, she married Ernest Anderson at St. Anthony's Church, in Sheffield, PA. He preceded her in death on February 3, 2019.
Millie graduated from Ludlow High School in Ludlow and Hoff Business School in Warren. She worked at Penn Furnace in Warren and for the Kane Area School District as a teacher's aide for many years.
Millie was member of St. Anthony's Church and was very active in her community of Ludlow right up until her illness.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan (Ken) Harlan of Ludlow; two sons, Fred "Ernie" (Vicky) Anderson of Kane and Robert (Linda) Anderson of Kane; four grandsons, Bryan Harlan, Jesse Anderson, Josh Anderson and Justin Anderson; two granddaughters, Karen Harlan and Stephanie DeSio; one great-granddaughter, Jovie; three great-grandsons, Addison, Jax and Lucas. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Anne Wolfe, Mary Kondrack, and Virginia "Vee" Anderson and brothers, Roger Federko, Donald Federko, John Federko, and Jerome Federko.
Private services will be held and burial will be in Gibbs Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
