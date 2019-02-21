Fred John Lorenzo III, 71, of 628 N. Fraley St., died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in UMPC-Hamot, after a lengthy illness. Known to people as "Hunk", he was born in Kane on Oct. 24, 1947, the son of the late Fred John Lorenzo Jr and Shirley (Eshelman) Lorenzo, who survives. Hunk was always known by friends and family for his charming disposition and reserved personality.

He attended Kane Schools and in 1966 he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He served his country in Vietnam from 1966-1968 as an 81mm Mortarman, then in the Marine Corps Reserve until 1972. He was honorably discharged with the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Hunk was a very avid fisherman and hunter. He fished and taught others to fish. He and his wife Delores "Dee" owned and operated Allegheny Outdoors and Taxidermy for many years. He also worked for Wampum Hardware in explosives.

In addition to his mother he is survived by four sons, Fred (Linda) Lorenzo of Kane, Michael (Jennifer) Lorenzo of Felton, Jason (Lisa) Lorenzo of Kane and Joe Lorenzo of Snow Shoe; twelve grandchildren, Johnny and Nicholas Lorenzo, Shayne Lorenzo, Quinn (Silas) Angelino, Brooke "Brookes" and Daniel Lorenzo, Morgan and Aubree Lorenzo, Marty, Jack, Rian and Paige Nicklas; and one great-granddaughter Brielle Angelino; four brothers, Kenny "Monk", Joe and Scott Lorenzo of Kane and Todd (Kristel) Lorenzo of Sanford, North Carolina and one sister Vicky (Ernie) Anderson of Kane; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received at the Cummings Funeral Home of Friday, Feb. 22, from 6-8 p.m. A private service will be held later.

Memorial donations may be made to the Warren Cancer Care Center, 105 Lee St. Warren, PA 16365, or the Kane Fish and Game Club, 321 Dwights Road. Kane, PA 16735 or Donald J. Trump President, Inc, C/O Trump Tower,

725 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

Published in Kane Republican on Feb. 22, 2019