Gary L. Allen
Gary L. Allen, 80, of Norfolk, VA passed away on 8-2-2020.
He was predeceased by his wonderful wife, Janet in 2018, father, Bruce and mother, Choral Allen, sister, Beverly Peroski and her husband Steve.
Survivors are Melvin Durnell, Herk and Liz Durnell; nieces and nephews, Cindy and Rick Smith, Jackie and Steve Durnell, Steve and Ann Peroski and Missy Foreman.
Gary said he lived a wonderful life until Janet passed from unfortunate circumstances, then he just lost all interest in life and died of a broken heart.
Gary will be laid to rest with his wife Janet at a later date.

Published in Kane Republican from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
