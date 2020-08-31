Gary L. Allen, 80, of Norfolk, VA passed away on 8-2-2020.

He was predeceased by his wonderful wife, Janet in 2018, father, Bruce and mother, Choral Allen, sister, Beverly Peroski and her husband Steve.

Survivors are Melvin Durnell, Herk and Liz Durnell; nieces and nephews, Cindy and Rick Smith, Jackie and Steve Durnell, Steve and Ann Peroski and Missy Foreman.

Gary said he lived a wonderful life until Janet passed from unfortunate circumstances, then he just lost all interest in life and died of a broken heart.

Gary will be laid to rest with his wife Janet at a later date.

