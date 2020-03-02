|
Georgeanne (Schreiner) Freeburg of 310 Kane Street, Wilcox, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 29, 2020, at UPMC Kane. She was born in Philadelphia on Jan. 16,1933, to the late George J. Schreiner III and Mary Richardson.
After the death of her father in 1939, her life met with many harsh struggles and challenges until, at the age of 16, she was adopted by her paternal grandparents, George J. Schreiner Jr. and Olive (Dickey) Schreiner.
She was raised in Johnsonburg, graduating from Johnsonburg High School in 1951 and enrolling at Indiana State Teacher's College of PA, where she earned her bachelors in secondary English and history education. It was at Indiana that Georgeanne met the love of her life, Norman B. Freeburg, a World War II veteran and native of Johnsonburg. They were married in Indiana, PA, on Oct. 29, 1955. Norman preceded her in death on March 4, 2001.
She began her career at Wilcox High School, also teaching at Johnsonburg High School, Johnstown Christian School and Conemaugh Township High School in Somerset County, where she and Norm raised their family.
In between teaching and raising her family, Georgeanne was an extremely active member in her community. She was a member of the Johnsonburg United Methodist Church. She was an active church volunteer, serving in choirs and as a vocal soloist, as well as a Sunday School teacher and superintendent. In additional, she was a teacher for vacation Bible school, Cub Scout den mother and 4-H leader. Aside from her volunteerism, Georgeanne was also an accomplished quilter and sewer, oil on canvas painter and cook, canner and baker, once winning the Johnstown Tribune Democrat recipe contest. She was the best ever fried chicken, spiced peaches and cookie maker, period.
After retiring and returning to Elk County, she pursued successful business ventures. She was the proprietress of the Pennsylvania Shoppe in Wilcox and the owner and operator of antique shops in Saint Marys, Kersey and Ridgway. She was a member of the Elk County Concert choir, was an employee and volunteer at the Johnsonburg Public Library and an educational tutor for local students, as well as a volunteer with the Johnsonburg Senior Center and Meals on Wheels. As a world traveler, Georgeanne created the Elk County Travelers Group, where she organized, planned, implemented and led bus trips and tours to a multitude of destinations and attractions throughout the United States and Canada. At the time of her death, she was in the process of planning two additional tours in 2020.
Georgeanne is survived by her three children, Karla and her husband, Thomas Hiravi of Davidsville, Glenn Freeburg and his partner, Alan Hillyard of Johnsonburg, and Daniel Freeburg and his wife, Pamela (Caggiano) of Wilcox and her daughter-in-law, Christine Kushner of Ridgway. She is also survived by her absolute pride and joy, her eight grandchildren, Jared Freeburg, Alayna Freeburg and her fiance, Mark Thomas, Haley Freeburg and Hannah Freeburg; Thomas Hiravi and his wife, Jordan, Rebekah (Hiravi) and her husband, Matthew Stombaugh; Benjamin Freeburg and Jefferson Freeburg. She was also blessed with two beautiful great-grandchildren, Clyde Thomas and Nora Stombaugh.
In addition to her husband, parents and grandparents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Margaret, Patricia and Jack Schreiner; and her granddaughter, Chelsea Freeburg.
A Funeral Service for Georgeanne S. Freeburg will be conducted at the Johnsonburg United Methodist Church on Thursday March 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be the Rev. Roger Peterson, pastor. Interment will be in Wardvale Methodist Cemetery, Johnsonburg.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg, PA, on Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Wilcox Public Library, P.O. Box 58, Wilcox, PA 15870, or to the Johnsonburg Public Library, 520 Market St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845.
Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 3, 2020