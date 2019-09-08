|
|
Gerald Niklas, 85, of 630 JoJo Road, formerly of San Diego, CA, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his home.
Born April 11, 1934, in Kane, he was a son of the late Joseph and Clara Gregory Niklas. On Oct. 1, 1957, in Kane, he married Mary R. Smith who preceded him in death.
Gerald worked in carpentry for most of his life for different companies and as a self-employed carpenter. He also enjoyed woodworking and working around his farm. In the 70s, he owned and operated the former Brown Derby Bar & Restaurant in Kane.
He served in the Army during the Korean War.
He was a member of St. Callistus Catholic Church, The Kane Lions Club and the VFW Lodge1132, and was a past member of the Kane Moose Club.
Surviving are two sons, Paul Niklas of Kane and Kenneth (Leanne) Niklas of San Diego, California; a daughter, Susan (Larry) Myers of Virginia; two brothers, Peter Niklas of Kane and Leo Niklas of James City; three sisters, Mary Ostrander of Port Allegany, Anne Anderson of Kane and Theresa Gustafson of Kane; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Mary Niklas and parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Martin "Jake" Niklas, Joseph "Pill" Niklas, John "Slip" Niklas and Joseph Niklas in childhood; and two sisters, Dody Johnson and Dorothy Parana.
A Mass of Christian Burial, with the Rev. William O'Brien, pastor, officiating, will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Callistus Church.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kane Lions Club, Box 507, Kane, PA 16735
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Sept. 9, 2019