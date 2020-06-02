Helen Lorraine (Moran) Ahlers
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Lorraine Ahlers, 91, of Buffalo, NY, died on May 28 at Millard Fillmore Hospital following a lengthy illness.  She formerly lived at 189 Stevenson St, Buffalo.

Born February 17, 1929 in James City, she was the daughter of Martin and Nina Moran.  On May 20, 1967, she married Edward Ahlers in Washington, DC.

Helen was a legal secretary in Washington, Chicago and Buffalo.  She enjoyed classical music, amateur photography, reading and her cat, Bonnie, who was her constant companion.  What she most enjoyed were the times when her entire big family could all get together.

She is survived by two children, son Christopher (Dawn) Ahlers of Buffalo and Dr. Caroline Ahlers of Virginia, 3 grandchildren, Cecelia, Theresa and Melanie Ahlers, all of Virginia, a brother, Samuel (Carol) Moran of James City, and sisters Mary Margaret (Robert) Sproull of Boerne, Texas and Mabel Scruton of West Palm Beach, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by two brothers, Martin and Edward, and 3 sisters, Patricia Smith, Anna K. Goodall and Madeline Hazlett.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Memorial Library in Kane, PA.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.  The Dietrich Funeral Home at 2480 Kennsington Ave, Amherst, NY 14226 is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane Republican from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 839-2818
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved