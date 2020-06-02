Helen Lorraine Ahlers, 91, of Buffalo, NY, died on May 28 at Millard Fillmore Hospital following a lengthy illness. She formerly lived at 189 Stevenson St, Buffalo.



Born February 17, 1929 in James City, she was the daughter of Martin and Nina Moran. On May 20, 1967, she married Edward Ahlers in Washington, DC.



Helen was a legal secretary in Washington, Chicago and Buffalo. She enjoyed classical music, amateur photography, reading and her cat, Bonnie, who was her constant companion. What she most enjoyed were the times when her entire big family could all get together.



She is survived by two children, son Christopher (Dawn) Ahlers of Buffalo and Dr. Caroline Ahlers of Virginia, 3 grandchildren, Cecelia, Theresa and Melanie Ahlers, all of Virginia, a brother, Samuel (Carol) Moran of James City, and sisters Mary Margaret (Robert) Sproull of Boerne, Texas and Mabel Scruton of West Palm Beach, Florida and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by two brothers, Martin and Edward, and 3 sisters, Patricia Smith, Anna K. Goodall and Madeline Hazlett.



Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Memorial Library in Kane, PA.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Dietrich Funeral Home at 2480 Kennsington Ave, Amherst, NY 14226 is in charge of arrangements.

