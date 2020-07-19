Ida Mae Allen, 89, of 42 School Street, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at her residence.
Born August 12, 1930, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late John and Irma Hankin Zimmerman.
Ida Mae had worked as a customer service manager for 38 years at Wayne Feed/Continental Grain in Indiana until her retirement nine years ago. While living in Indiana, she was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. After her retirement, she returned to Kane, PA and then became a member of the Kane First Church of God. She was very active in her Kane church where she served as Church Secretary and helped with Vacation Bible School. She was also involved with the Caring Outreach Ministries, Healing Hands Ministries and the Women's Fellowship at the Kane First Church of God. She also participated at the Senior Center in Kane.
Surviving are two sons, Randy (Kim) Allen and Gary (Tina) Allen, both of Kane; a daughter, Marcy (Doug) McKinley of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; three stepsons, Craig Smith, Gary Smith and James Sparks all of Indiana; three stepdaughters, Debbie Smith, Glenda Lemen and Beverly Oakley, all of Indiana; 24 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She also is survived by Christy Allen her good friend and caretaker with whom she resided.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Allen; her second husband, Ralph Smith; a son, Barry Allen; a brother, Gary (Mary) Zimmerman and sisters, Carol (Joe) Sivak; Joanne (Rich) Blauser; Elinor (Ronnie) Hendrickson.
Services will be held at a future date to be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kane First Church of God, 204 N. Fraley St., Kane, PA 16735.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
