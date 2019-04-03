Irene E. Stanton, 82, of 130 Greeves Street in Kane, formerly of East Kane, died Tuesday morning, April 2, 2019 at UPMC Kane.

Born April 22, 1936 in East Kane, she was the daughter of Harry and Pearl Quick Bradybaugh. On Oct. 30, 1953, she married Norman Stanton, who died in 2002.

Irene had worked at both Houston Electronics and Stackpole, both in Kane, for many years. She was a member of the East Kane United Methodist Church.

Surviving are daughters Sandra (Terry) Myer and Debra Ann Gullifer, both of Kane; a brother Richard Bradybaugh of Trenton, Mich.; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death, besides her husband and parents, by three sisters.

A memorial service will be held at the East Kane United Methodist Church in the near future, and will be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to the East Kane United Methodist Church, 6703 Route 321, Kane, PA 16735.

The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary