Jacqueline A. "Jacque" Silvagni, 57, of 426 Chase Street, Kane, died Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019, at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where she resided for just over a day.

Born January 28, 1962, in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of Donald and Judith Criner Emberg.

Jacque had been a cook and manager of a Sheetz store in Erie for several years. She attended St. John Episcopal Church and had been a member of the former Loyal Order of Moose, both in Kane. She enjoyed her family, friends, and cats, and will always be remembered as a strong influence in their lives.

Surviving are a son John Michael (Heather) Silvagni of Oil City, a daughter Katherine Silvagni of Erie, two brothers Brian Emberg of Mechanicsburg and Scott Emberg of Warren, and a sister Annette DeSio of Mt. Jewett. She is further survived by her grandchildren Madison, Caleb, Dakota, Hallie, Tyler, Ashanti, Amara and Gabrielle, and a great-granddaughter Jordyn.

Friends may attend a celebration of her life at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29 at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. David Pfleiger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating.

The family would like to thank the visiting nurses of the Kane Community Home Healthcare and the Lutheran Home at Kane for their care and compassion in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial contributions be made to Kane Community Healthcare, 628 N. Fraley St., Ste. 3, Kane, PA 16735.

Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 21, 2019