James A. Bush, 54, of Conewango Street in Russell, died Friday evening, April 3, 2020 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born March 2, 1966 in Ellwood City, he was the son of Donald and Joyce Larson Bush.
Jim installed carpeting and flooring in the Kane and Warren areas until becoming disabled.
He is survived by his fiancé Patricia Bigley, with whom he lived; his mother Joyce Reinard of Kane; sons Joseph Bush of Ridgway, Andrew Bush of Butler and Caleb Leet of W.Va.; a daughter Kayla Leet of Clarendon; his sister Beverly Austin of Kane and brothers Donnie Ray Bush of Kane and John Bush, Sr. of Clarendon; two grandsons and one granddaughter, plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Friends may attend a graveside service at Gibbs Hill Cemetery in Ludlow at noon on Saturday with the rev. Thomas Eastman officiating. Interment will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 9, 2020