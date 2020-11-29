James J. "Jimmy" Vito, Sr., 95, of 229 Beech Street, Kane, died Friday morning, November 27, 2020 at his residence.
Born May 15, 1925 in Kane, he was the the son of Dominic and Grace Tornatala Vito. On September 12, 1953 in Crown, he married Sharlene Schreiber, who survives.
Jimmy had worked at Stackpole in Kane for 45 years, retiring in 1990. Previously he also worked at a brickyard in Bradford. He was a veteran of both the Army and Navy during World War II.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three daughters, Sharon (Roger) Johnson of Kane, Sheri (Pete) Verkon of Kane and Shelly (Joe Ferranto) Dyne of Smethport; two sons, James (Robin) Vito, Jr. and Jeff (Victoria) Vito, both of Kane; and a brother Frank Vito, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Twelve grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a grandson, Jeremy Vito, four brothers and three sisters.
A memorial service will be held at a day and time to be announced. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at St.Callistus Cemetery in Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project via www.woundedwarriorsproject.org
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.