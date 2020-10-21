1/
James L. Seth
1967 - 2020
James L. Seth, 53, of 220 Valley View Lane, Kane, died Tuesday evening, October 20, 2020 at his residence of natural causes.
   Born August 31, 1967 in Kane, he was the son of Lewis and Louise Pearson Seth.
   Jim was a peacetime veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served on the USS Eisenhower.  He was a self-employed truck driver and co-owned, along with his fiancé, the Tannery Town Take-out in Wilcox.
   He enjoyed fishing, his Harley Davidson and spending time with his nephews, who were very special to him.
   Surviving are his parents of Kane, his fiancé Penny Wilson with whom he lived, his sisters Lisa (Paul ) Kibbie and Amy (Chris Wallin) Peterson, both of Kane, and nephews Josh and David Kibbie and Andrew Peterson.  His three dogs, Duke, Pepper and Hazel also survive.
   Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and a service will be held privately at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. with the Rev. Ronald Burkett, pastor of the Hallton Church of Christ, officiating.  Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Kane.
   In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Hallton Church of Christ, 657 Evergreen Dr., Ridgway, PA   15853.
   Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.

Published in Kane Republican from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
