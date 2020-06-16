James R. Cowan of Fort Myers, FL, and formerly of Kane, passed away on May 15, 2020, at the age of 96.
He was the son of the late Daniel C. and Anna J. (Bovaird) Cowan of Kane. He was married for 59 years to Shirley Fox who preceded him in death in 2003.
James owned and operated Cowan Plumbing, Heating and Contracting in Kane for 25 years. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the Army Air Corps in India. He was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and a past member of the Elks Lodge in Kane and Cape Coral, FL.
He is survived by one daughter, Beverly Johnson (Philip) of Fredericksburg, VA; a son, Bruce Cowan of Kane; two grandsons, Matthew Tunall of Manchester and Michael (Vicky) Tunall of Chester, SC. He also leaves behind a great-granddaughter; a great-grandson; a step-great-grandson; two step-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death, besides his wife and parents, by three siblings, Daniel L. of Guymon, OK, Charles M. of Colorado Springs, CO and Joyce E. Ferri of Kane.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday at Forest Lawn Cemetery with the Rev. Calvin J. Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Kane Republican from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.