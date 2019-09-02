|
Janet Brinkley, 77, formerly of 309 Chase Street, Kane, died Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She had resided at the Lutheran Home at Kane since early this year. She succumbed to lung cancer after a short, hard fought battle.
Born October 13, 1941 in Kane, she was the daughter of Phyllis L. Hess, who preceded her in death.
Janet retired in 2004 as a cook at the Kane Community Hospital. She prepared taxes for many people in her lifetime, and had belonged to the Ladies' Auxiliary of both the Eagles and VFW clubs in Kane.
She was known for her wit, intelligence and sarcasm, spreading laughter everywhere she went.
Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Payne (Matthew) Koza of Kane, Sue (Guy Burt) Brinkley of Smethport and Elaine (Brian) Smith of Chicago; a son, Steven Payne of Ludlow; and a sister, Katherine "Cassie" (Ron) Peaslee of Lady Lake, Florida. Eleven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death, besides her mother, by a son Ralph Brinkley and a brother Charles Hess, Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a date and place to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends' Memorial Public Library, 230 Chase St. or to the Kane Community Center, 46 Fraley St., both in Kane, PA 16735.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Sept. 3, 2019