|
|
Janet Elizabeth Ely, 85, of Clarendon, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Janet was born November 30, 1934 in Warren, PA to the late Gifford and Maude Murry Quiggle. She married Joseph Gene Ely on July 14, 1956 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Kinzua, PA. Joe was the love of her life and best friend for 70 years. She attended Kinzua grade school, and was a graduate of Warren High School. She was raised in Kinzua, PA. She was employed at Warren National Bank and later took time off to raise her children. She went back to work as a Teacher's Aide in the Warren County School District from which she retired. She loved this job and touched many student's lives as they touched hers.
Janet enjoyed watching the birds out her front window. One of her favorite pastimes was sitting on her back porch. Friends and family were always welcome there. She was an avid Days of our Lives fan.
Janet's greatest joy in life was her family. Her world revolved around her kids and grandkids. She never missed any of their events and was always looking forward to going. Spending time with the grandkids was her favorite hobby. Her main interest was their lives and if they were safe and happy. She was the best mom and nana, and we were blessed she was ours.
She was a loyal, loving friend to many. As was said of her by her niece, "kindness and smiles are her legacy." They certainly are. Both will be greatly missed by all.
Janet is survived by her 3 children, Joe and wife Carol of Clarendon, Jerry and wife Denise of Warren and Jill and husband Jeff of Warren; 5 grandchildren Jaimie Ely, Julianna Ely, Rachel Lasecki, Curtis Lasecki and Colin Ely; 1 brother, Murry Quiggle; 1 brother-in-law Dean Ely and wife Gloria. Also many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe Ely, sisters, Helen Kroemer and Rose Barney; brothers in-law Larry and William Ely, 2 sisters in-law, Mary Ely and Sharon Quiggle, father and mother Gifford and Maude Quiggle, father and mother-in-law Lyle and Theresa Ely; two nephews, Ed Barney and Mitch Hollick.
Friends will be received from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, 1003 Penna. Ave. E. Warren, PA 16365. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 10 am at the Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, 444 Pennsylvania Ave W Warren, PA 16365, with The Rev. Matthew Scott, pastor, officiating. The family has requested memorial donations be made to Clarendon VFD, 17 N. Main Street, Clarendon, PA 16313, The , 225 Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or in memory of "Edward Barney" the ALS Foundation, 1275 K Street NW - Suite 250 - Washington, DC 20005. Those wishing to make online condolences may do so by visiting, www.petersonblick.com
Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 9, 2020