Janet Marie Carlson was an only child, daughter of Perle and Lena Burke, born
in Youngstown, Ohio on December 20, 1926 and died at the Paramount Nursing
Facility on April 20, 2020. She was 93 years old. She married Kenneth Carlson
(deceased) in 1950 and had three children, Clark, Scott and Pam who survive
her death, along with Kermit Carlson, her brother-in-law.
Janet was the master of many things. She taught in the Kane Schools at many
different levels. She was a founding member of the Kane Friends' Memorial
Public Library. She was an active participant in Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority,
whose goal was to inspire women, impact the world, and fight world hunger. She
became an advocate for children, and along with Ken, fostered an Iranian
student for a significant period of time. The United Methodist Church (of Kane
and Gettysburg) was her creative playground where she enthusiastically grew as
a first rate director of church music for youth and adults. Then came the years of
hand bells, first in the Kane UMC but before it was over, she was the President of
the AGEHR Area 2, a regional group of hand bell directors and hand bell choirs.
After moving to Gettysburg she again became involved in a local church as
director of a hand bell choir.
For most people, meeting Janet was a unique experience. She was a warm and
enthusiastic hugger. When you met Janet, most likely she would make you "one
of hers", with arms wide open and a genuine smile of welcome. Her home was
always open to her friends and the friends of her children. To this day, we hear
reports of how welcome she made people feel, how infectious was her smile and
enthusiasm, and how delicious was the plate of spaghetti, home made bread,
and warm apple pie she made just for your special arrival. To her children,
biological and otherwise, Janet was full of encouragement. There were no
permanent impediments, just temporary problems to overcome. Learning was
exciting and expected around Janet. Whether she was teaching bread making,
or dish washing, it could be and was made fun.
A memorial service will be held later in the year in Kane, PA. In lieu of flowers,
memorials can be made to Kane United Methodist Church handbell fund, or the
Friends' Memorial Library in Kane, PA.
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 24, 2020