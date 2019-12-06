|
Jean Sloan, 87, of Arlington Drive in Warren, formerly of Kane, died early Thursday morning at her home in Warren.
Born October 23, 1932 in Kane, she was the daughter of Charles and Mary Brown Hepler. Her first husband, Everal Carbaugh preceded her in death, as did her second husband, Richard Sloan, in 2001.
Jean was a baker and cashier at both the former Quality Market and Market Basket, both in Kane. She also volunteered at the Kane Community Hospital and was an aide at the Summit Hospital in Kane.
She was a member of the First Church of God in both Kane and Warren.
Surviving are a daughter Sandra (Denny, Jr.) Forbes of Warren; grandchildren Jayme Hadfield of Ridgway, Kristy Hadfield of Anderson, Ind. and Kelli Messenger of Waterford; and two great grandchildren Tucker and Taylor Johnson.
She was preceded in death, besides her husbands and parents, by her daughter Wanda Hadfield, grandson Bryan Stroup, six sisters and a brother.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane, and may attend a service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the First Church of God in Warren with the rev. Bill Hargenrader, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God, 1111 Madison Ave., Warren, PA 16365.
Online condolences may be expressed at ww.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in Kane Republican on Dec. 7, 2019