|
|
Jeannette Alcorn, 94, of The Lutheran Home at Kane, died peacefully to be reunited with her beloved Darrel in heaven at 3:50 p.m. on Friday December 6, 2019, at the Kane Community Hospital. She was surrounded by her daughter and grandchildren holding each of her hands at her bedside.
Born on March 16, 1925, Jeanette was one of five children of the late Linne and Reva (Sloppy) Saf.
She graduated from Kane Area High School in 1943 and worked the soda fountain at Bush's Pharmacy while she waited for the love of her life, Darrel V. Alcorn, to return home from WWII. Upon Darrel's return, the two lovebirds eloped and were married in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on April 10, 1944; they were happily wed for 63 years.
Throughout her 20s, Jeanette often babysat her two younger brothers, Tom and Bob, whom she loved very dearly. In 1954, she gave birth to her daughter Linda, and was a stay-at-home mother until Linda's Kindergarten year. She was a dedicated card player in the famous Kane "500 Card Club," where she and several of her dearest friends met weekly to play cards. After a fulfilling career at Houston Electronics, Jeannette retired in 1984 to prepare for her next chapter as a Grandmother.
In 1985, her granddaughter Anjanette was born, followed by her grandson Frank in 1987. Jeannette and Darrel spent the next several decades actively involved in their grandchildren's lives. As "Gram," she was legendary for having the best sleepovers, and always having fresh cookies and donuts hidden in the breadbox.
A true writer, Jeannette was a lifelong pen pal to her friend Pam Golden. She also loved needlepoint, reading Danielle Steele novels, scrapbooking photo albums, and working crossword puzzles. It was a rarity to walk into her home without a ballgame on the television, or the Sunday polka on the radio. Jeanette had an incredible sweet tooth, and rarely ended the day without something chocolate.
Memories of a well-lived and well-loved life will forever be remembered by her daughter, Linda Nicolazzo of Kane; her two brothers, Tom (Cristy) Saf of Kane, and Bob (Pat) Saf of Staplehurst, Nebraska; two grandchildren, Anjanette Nicolazzo of Ellicottville, New York, and Frank Nicolazzo of Kane; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Linne Jr. and Ruth Mae.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December, 11, at Cummings Funeral Home in Kane, with the Rev. David Pflieger, officiating.
Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lutheran Home at Kane.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Dec. 9, 2019