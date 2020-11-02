Jeffrey F. Pusateri, born January 6, 1963, passed away of natural causes on October 25, 2020 in Grapevine, Texas.



Jeffrey, nicknamed "Puz" by those who loved him, was born in Depew, New York. He studied at the State University of New York at Potsdam and later at the University of Edinboro, where he met Jacklyn Pusateri (Arnold), who he married on December 29, 1984.



He developed a career in insurance at Prudential before moving on to take the lead as District Sales Representative at Sysco. He eventually left the corporate world to pursue his passion as a chef, first at Tarbender's in Kane and then at the Silver Wing in St. Mary's. Alongside his career, he was a valuable member of the Kane community, coaching football and wrestling at Kane Area High School. Most importantly, he made sure everyone he met had a good time, laughed and felt loved. He never forgot the underdog.



Jeffrey is survived by his two children, Jacob Pusateri of New York, NY, and Allison Thorpe (Pusateri), who is based with her husband Stephen Thorpe in Hong Kong, as well as his current partner, Peg Steimer.



A memorial will be held to share memories and celebrate his life on Saturday, November 7th. The location will be 3217 Route 6 Kane Pa. " The memorial will begin at 1:00pm. at Go big or go home." We will never forget you and love you always.

