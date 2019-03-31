Home

Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Jennie Johnson


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jennie Johnson Obituary
Jennie Johnson, 95, formerly of North Fraley Street, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Born June 6, 1923, in Silver Creek, New York, she was a daughter of the late Sam and Patrina Randazzo Fricano. On June 10, 1943, she married William "Augie" Johnson, who preceded her in death.
Jennie was a member of St. Callistus Catholic Church.  Before her retirement, she had been employed as a secretary by Stackpole.
Surviving are a daughter, Kay (Randy) Munford of Kane; two granddaughters, Amy Sine and Jill King; and a great granddaughter, Katie Pickett.
She was preceded in death, besides her husband and parents; and by a son, William "Billy" Johnson.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. with the Rev. William O'Brien, pastor of St. Callistus Church, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 1, 2019
