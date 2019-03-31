Home

Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Callistus Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Callistus Catholic Church
Joan L. Brown


Joan L. Brown Obituary
Joan L. Brown, 83, of 610A, N. Fraley Street, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Kane where she was a recent resident.
Born Jan. 14, 1936, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Bertrand and Frances Gustafson Dalton.
Before retirement, Joan had been employed as a secretary at Prudential and Kane Handle. She also had been a teller at the former Marine Bank.
Surviving are two daughters, Tracey (Rich) Mehalko of Wilcox; Tammy (Jason) Evans of Cleveland, Ohio; a grandson, Kolton Mehalko; three granddaughters, Kendal Mehalko, Chandler Evans and Camryn Evans; a brother, Tom Dalton of Bradford; a sister, Mary Ann DeMarte of Okemos, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.   
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a sister, Martha Jones; and a nephew, Steve Jones.
The family will receive friends in the gathering space at St. Callistus Catholic Church on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. William O'Brien, pastor, as celebrant.
Memorial donations may be made to the Friends' Memorial Public Library, 230 Chase St., Kane, PA 16735 or the .
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 1, 2019
