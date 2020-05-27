Johanna L. Rolick
1931 - 2020
Johanna L. Rolick, 88, formerly of Kane, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Sena-Kean Manor in Smethport.
     She was born December 13, 1931, in Kane, the daughter of the late John and Margret (Robinson) Bradley.
     Johanna graduated from Kane Area High School and nursing school and  worked as an LPN at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
     Surviving are three children,  Richard B. (Patricia) O'Rourke of Titusville, Mary M. O'Rourke of Ohio, Norman "Denny" D. (Donna) O'Rourke of Smethport;  several grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
     In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John D. O'Rourke; a brother, William Bradley; and a sister, Margaret Sigel.
     Services will be held at the family's convenience.
     Memorial donations may be made to any childrens' cancer fund or childrens' hospital of choice.
     The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
     Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.

Published in Kane Republican from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
