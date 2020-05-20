John E Eld
1945 - 2020
John E. Eld, 74, died March 5, 2020, in Concord, NC. 
     John was born July 23, 1945, in Kane, the son of the late Ernest and Lucille (Wallace) Eld.
     After graduating from Kane Area High School, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving a tour in Vietnam where he earned a Purple Heart during the Vietnam War.
     After his discharge from the Navy, he returned to Kane for a short time and then moved to Des Plaines, Illinois, where he worked for Flying Tiger Airlines (later to become Fed Ex)  as a cargo handler.
He later transferred to Charlotte, NC and then Concord, NC.
     He is survived by his daughter, Dawn in Conboy, SC and his brother, Charles in Hopewell Jct., NY.
     John was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Alice.

Published in Kane Republican from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
