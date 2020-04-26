|
|
John F. "Jack" Bish, 91, formerly of Chestnut Street in Mt Jewett, died early Friday evening, April 24, 2020 At Sena Kean Manor in Smethport.
Born November 13, 1928 in Dubois, he was the son of John H. and Gertrude Beers Bish. On April 17, 1948 in Mt. Jewett, he married Leona M. Williams, who died December 4, 1978. On July 21, 1979 in Kanesholm, he married Irene K. Carlson, who survives.
Jack was a truck driver for Quaker State for many years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church and the Senior Center, both in Mt. Jewett. He also served on the Mt. Jewett Boro Council, where he had served as its president.
He drove for the Mt. Jewett Ambulance Service, delivered Meals on Wheels, belonged to the Mt. Jewett Sportsmen's Club, served on the Boone Mountain Cemetery Assn. and was a member of both the local and international Camping Club.
Surviving, in addition to his wife at Sena Kean in Smethport, are a son Richard (Debbie) Bish of Kane, a stepson Scott (Kelly) Elisar of Bexley, Ohio, daughters Kathy Haggard of Cabot and Jacalyn (Bob) Cooney of Smethport, a stepdaughter Katherine (Kevin) Carson of Roseburg, Ore. and a sister Ethel Baughman of Reynoldsville. Thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren also survive, as do many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death, besides his parents and first wife, by a daughter Laura Andrusis, a grandson John Haggard, three brothers and five sisters.
A graveside service and burial will be held privately at McKean Memorial Park in Lafayette with the rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
