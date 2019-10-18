Home

John P Robinson


1978 - 2019
John P Robinson Obituary
John P. Robinson, 41, of 411 Biddle St. in Kane, died early Thursday morning at UPMC- Kane from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born Feb. 5, 1978 in Kane, the son of Theresa Robinson and the late Robert Robinson.
John had worked as a log grader for many years at Kane Hardwood and was currently employed by Confer Logging.
In addition to his mother he is survived by one son, Bailey Bush of Kane; two daughters, Kasidy Robinson of Marienville and Elaina Walters of Kane; one sister, Crystal Milford of Warren and several step sisters and step brothers.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Friends may call at the Cummings Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 2:00-4:00 p.m.  A funeral service will be conducted Monday at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. John Kakish, pastor of the First Church of God, officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Oct. 19, 2019
